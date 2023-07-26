12 people, including 9 civilians and 3 firefighters, suffer non-life threatening injuries after New York City crane collapse, FDNY says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10
PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms
today will produce strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds
capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon into this
evening. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. These thunderstorm
outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people
and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and
respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of
exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

12 people, including 9 civilians and 3 firefighters, suffer non-life threatening injuries after New York City crane collapse, FDNY says

(CNN) — Twelve people, including nine civilians and three firefighters, all suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crane collapse in New York City Wednesday, the Fire Department of New York confirmed to CNN.

All the injured were transported to local hospitals, according to the FDNY.

One of the firefighters had chest pains and was transported to an area hospital, but all injuries are non-life threatening, New York Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Joseph W. Pfeifer said at a news conference. Pfeifer added that some of the civilian injuries were to construction workers.

The incident occurred at a construction site on 10th Avenue and 41st Street, where firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire that broke out before the boom of the crane collapsed, striking a building across the street, city officials said.

The fire has since been put out, according to crews on scene. FDNY officials were using drones late Wednesday morning to get a closer look at the crane.

The blaze erupted while the crane operator was lifting about 16 tons of concrete, Pfeifer told reporters. The operator noticed the fire in the crane’s engine and tried to extinguish it but was overwhelmed by the flames, Pfeifer said, adding the operator got out of the crane’s cab safely.

When firefighters arrived, the boom had already crashed to the ground, Pfeifer said. More than 200 fire and EMS personnel responded over the course of the incident.

Officials believe the fire weakened the crane’s cabling “to a point where it loses its strength, and that’s where the collapse occurred,” Pfeifer said.

Footage posted on Twitter showed flames and smoke rising from the crane before its boom fell, hitting the building across the street at 555 10th Ave. Images shared by the office of Mayor Eric Adams showed debris lying in the street below.

Richard Paz, an iron worker who was at the site Wednesday morning, told CNN he saw the crane smoking and told others, “That’s not a good sign.”

Paz saw the crane operator try to extinguish the fire, but when “it got to a point where he couldn’t, he only had the option of exiting the crane, coming down.”

Authorities will be looking at each of the parties involved in the crane’s operation as part of the investigation into the collapse, Commissioner of Buildings James Oddo said during the news conference. The department’s engineers also will assess the structural integrity of the building that was struck by the falling boom.

New York City officials said to expect emergency personnel, smoke, and traffic delays in the area, the city’s emergency notification system said. People should avoid the area between 10th and 11th avenues from West 41st to West 42nd, the New York Police Department said on Twitter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Laura Ly and Jessica Prater contributed to this report.