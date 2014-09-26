Tucson police are investigating a homicide in the 2300 block of S. Saddleback Rd.
The fire burned 5 houses, about 20 other structures and about a half-dozen cars, according to Sonoita-Elgin Fire District Chief Joseph De Wolf.
Joanne and David Berg died a few minutes after leaving their home on their way to work at Park and Drexel.
(CNN) An AirAsia X flight to Malaysia from Perth, Australia, was forced to turn back Sunday after the twin-aisle Airbus A330-300 aircraft began shaking due to what the airline called a "technical issue." A spokesman for the Perth Airport said, "The pilot identified a technical issue with the engine. The plane turned around and safely landed back at Perth Airport." "We were asleep and heard a loud bang around the 1-hour-and-15-minute mark," passenge... More>>
Tucson- The City of South Tucson Police and Fire Departments are teaming up for “Operation Hydration”, which consists of Fire and Police Personnel handing out bottles of cold water while on patrol. Both Agencies have seen an increase in the amount of heat related emergencies over the past week. Due to the large amount of homeless and pedestrian traffic in South Tucson, it’s important to help reduce heat related events. The Departments are requesting assist...
Albuquerque, NM - An Albuquerque man is accused of stabbing his elderly parents because he was angry about the lack of a-c in their home.
A 14-year-old girl dangling 25 feet from a ride at Six Flags was caught by a group of strangers.
PHOENIX (AP) - A group of Arizona House lawmakers is launching an effort aimed at cutting the soaring costs of police and fire pensions.
President Donald Trump on Twitter appeared to acknowledge Russian meddling in the presidential election in a tweet Friday that attacked former President Barack Obama.
A Denny's at Oracle and River had to be evacuated early Sunday after a fire started at the restaurant.
Fire personnel have been able to gain ground on the Frye Fire and have the fire 39% contained.
Led by Alfonso Pinheiro's assist wizardry, FC Tucson beat Albuquerque Sol 3-1 Saturday night at Kino North Stadium. Pinheiro's chip to Danny Musovski in the 26th minute led to an early goal as Musovski headed in Pinheiro's assist. From there, FC Tucson would have no trouble wrapping up the win. More>>
The tradition dates back to the year 1540 when the Spanish explorer Coronado is said to have prayed for rain.
Tucson, AZ- Close to 4:30 pm, the Tucson Fire Department was called to a fire and small explosions near the 6100 block of East 28th Street.
RABBIT HASH, Ky. (AP) - According to WDRB-TV , a small Kentucky town has, for the fourth time, elected a dog to be its mayor. Jordie Bamforth says her 3-year-old pit bull Brynneth Pawltro beat out a cat, a chicken and a donkey, among others, to become the next mayor of Rabbit Hash, 78 miles (125 kilometers) north of Lexington. Bobbi Kayser, who works with the town's Historical Society, says the election started in the late 1990s as a fundraiser. ... More>>
TUCSON - A heat wave for the ages.
Tucson, Arizona- American Federation for Children hosted hundreds of families this morning at Reid Park Zoo with free admission for kids and a huge backpack giveaway to 1,000 Tucson children.
Thieves stole one Tucson man’s rental trailer filled with $50,000 worth of gems, jewelry and exhibit merchandise early Wednesday morning.
ADOT says I-10 has reopened in both directions from US 191 near Wilcox to Lordsburg, New Mexico.
After a former Pima County Sheriff's official revealed in federal court that a criminal conspiracy to misuse federal funds had been going on for about 20 years, the current sheriff is asking the state to step in and conduct a second investigation.
Authorities have seen a big increase in search and rescue missions in northern Arizona, driven by a surge in popularity of outdoor recreation areas.
Traffic searches by highway patrols in Colorado and Washington dropped by nearly half after the two states legalized marijuana in 2012.
A pregnant 15-year-old who had been raped by a brother-in-law decided to marry her attacker, hoping this would shield her from other male relatives who might kill her in the name of “family honor.”
Martha the Neapolitan Mastiff is more than just a droopy face — she's a world champion.
The Tucson Sector of the Border Patrol has renewed its policy to prosecute human smugglers on both sides of the Arizona-Mexico border.
According to a report from the Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies will sign former Arizona point guard Kobi Simmons to a free agent contract. Simmons averaged 8.7 points per game and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 32.7% from 3 for the Wildcats. Simmons was projected to be drafted late in the 2nd round for much of the pre-draft process, but fell out of favor late and went undrafted. It is not yet known if Simmons will be one of the players that will play on the... More>>
Governor Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency in Ariz. because of dozens of wildfires burning in the state. Ducey is ordering additional resources be made availabe to help fight the fires. The state of emergency authorizes $200,000 of emergency funds to go toward the fire fighting efforts. Ducey also took time to thank those who have fought the fires and says the declaration will make sure they have all the resources necessary to do their job More>>
On Friday new documents were made public that show how Lelevier may have been secretly recording Glomb in the bathroom.
The Arizona Department of Agriculture has issued the following alert: Three horses seized from a man in Wellton will be auctioned on Saturday in Buckeye.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Dave Tippett stuck with the Arizona Coyotes through four seasons of playing without an owner, five years of losing since the franchise's greatest success in the desert and the start of a rebuilding process.
